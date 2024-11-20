Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of The Motoverse Launch

Royal Enfield has officially unveiled the Goan Classic 350 ahead of its launch at Motoverse in Goa. This motorcycle is a bobber-style version of the popular Classic 350, with its design elements being the main highlight.The Goan Classic 350 draws inspiration from the laid-back Goan lifestyle and features a teardrop-shaped fuel tank with a cursive font for the Royal Enfield insignia, ape-hanger-style handlebars, forward-set foot pegs, and a single rider seat. The floating pillion seat is removable, adding to its versatility. The whitewall tires wrap around a 19-inch wire-spoke wheel at the front and a 16-inch unit at the rear. The round LED headlamp and slash-cut exhaust complete its authentic bobber look.

With a seat height of 750 mm, the bike is accessible to shorter riders. The Goan Classic 350 will be available in four color options-Rave Red, Trip Teal, Purple Haze, and Shock Black-with gold and silver finish options for the Royal Enfield badges. It will be positioned as a premium offering over the standard Classic 350.

The motorcycle comes equipped with LED indicators, an adjustable brake lever, and a twin downtube spine frame. It features 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking is handled by 300 mm disc brakes at the front and 270 mm discs at the rear, paired with dual-channel ABS.

The engine remains the same 349 cc J-series single-cylinder unit, delivering 20 hp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Power is transmitted through a 5-speed gearbox. The standard Classic 350 is priced between Rs 1.93 lakh and Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom, India).