Royal Enfield 350 cc Range Prices Out After GST Reforms- Classic, Hunter, And More

Royal Enfield recently announced that its 350 cc range of motorcycles will get a price reduction following the revision in GST rates. It is to be noted that the government reduced GST on this category of motorcycles from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, which has brought down the ex-showroom prices of the motorcycle. Based on the latest announcement by the manufacturer, the prices have been reduced by up to Rs 20,000.

The entry-level Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is now priced at Rs 1.37 lakh for the Factory variant, a decrease from the previous rate of Rs 1.49 lakh. The Dapper and Rio models are now available for Rs 1.62 lakh, while the Rebel, London, and Tokyo editions have a new price of Rs 1.66 lakh, indicating a price reduction of approximately Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,800 depending on the model.

The Bullet 350 has also seen a notable price drop. Both the Battalion and Military variants are listed at Rs 1.62 lakh. The Standard model is currently available for Rs 1.85 lakh, while the premium Black Gold variant is priced at Rs 2.02 lakh, with reductions ranging from Rs 14,400 to Rs 18,000.

The Classic 350 has undergone a price decrease of over Rs 16,000 to Rs 19,000 on all variants. The entry-level Redditch SC variant is now set at Rs 1.81 lakh, while the Halcyon SC variant is priced at Rs 1.83 lakh. Variants in colors such as Madras Red, Jodhpur Blue, and Medallion Bronze range from Rs 1.87 lakh to Rs 1.91 lakh, with the top-spec Emerald Green variant costing Rs 2.15 lakh.

The newly updated Meteor 350 cruiser is now more budget-friendly, with price reductions of Rs 17,000 to Rs 19,000 across its Fireball, Stellar, Aurora, and Supernova variants. The starting price for the Fireball is Rs 1.91 lakh, while the Supernova reaches up to Rs 2.13 lakh.

The recently launched Royal Enfield Goan 350 has also benefited from the GST reduction. The Purple Haze and Shack Black variants are priced at Rs 2.17 lakh, while the Rave Red and Trip Teal variants are available for Rs 2.20 lakh, all seeing reductions of nearly Rs 19,500.