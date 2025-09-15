77-Year-Old Army Veteran Rides Royal Enfield Classic 500, Breaking Age Barriers

Motorcycling is often seen as a thrill reserved for the young and daring, but 77-year-old army veteran Lt. Col. Sohan Roy (Retd) from Pune has shattered that stereotype. Riding his Royal Enfield Classic 500, he scaled Umling La, the world's highest motorable road, proving that age is no barrier when determination leads the way.

According to reports, Lt. Col. Sohan Roy started his motorcycle adventure from Pune on August 20th, 2025, and reached Leh on August 30th, 2025. To complete his 10-day-long journey, Sohan Roy had to tackle uneven terrain, rain, dust, landslides, and low network zones. However, all this couldn't shatter his will to do the 'undoable'. Reports also claim that on his way to Leh, the army veteran crossed Jammu, Srinagar, Drass, Kargil, Leh, Nyoma, and Hanle. He even took a halt at the Kargil War Memorial and the Battle of Badgam Memorial to pay respect to the martyrs.

Sharing his journey on social media, Lt. Col. Sohan Roy shared some pictures from his trip, captioning it with a heartfelt note that reads- 'Umling La done today via Norbu La Top. Long-awaited. Thanks to everyone for your support and inspiration.'

While it might be a surprise for some that a 77-year-old scaled the mountains, that proves to be a challenge even for the 25-year-old. It is Sohan's sports DNA that gave him the strength and bandwidth for the long-distance ride. The retired Lt. Col. was a footballer, boxer, and marathon runner. In his 30-year army career, he also served the nation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Line of Control (LoC), and more. In the past, Lt. Col. has also reserved his name in the Limca Book of Records as the oldest rider to reach Khardung La, and the India Book of Records for his East -West solo ride.