EICMA 2024: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Breaks Cover; India Launch Soon

Bookings and test rides for the RE Classic 650 will begin in January 2025

Royal Enfield is on a launching/unveil spree at EICMA 2024. First, the Flying Flea C6 was showcased, which is RE's first ever electric motorcycle. Then, the RE Bear 650 scrambler was launched and finally, the Chennai-based manufacturer took the wraps off the Classic 650, the parallel-twin iteration of the venerable Classic 350. The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is the sixth 650 cc motorcycle from the company after the INT 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650 and the freshly launched Bear 650.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bear 650 Scrambler Launched In India

The Classic 650 has a typical RE modern classic design, similar to that of the Classic 350, with the round headlight and nacelle, rounded fenders, tear-drop shaped fuel tank and a single-piece seat. There will be a pillion seat on offer as an optional accessory. The Classic 650 shares most of its underpinnings and componentry with the Shotgun 650 which means that the Classic gets the same frame, swingarm and rear twin shock absorbers (90 mm travel). The Classic 650 gets 43 mm telescopic fork (120 mm travel) along with a 19-inch/18-inch wire spoke wheel setup.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Makes Its Global Debut

The retro-cruiser gets the same 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 47 hp at 7,250 rpm and 52.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,650 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch and the gearing ratios are similar to that of the Shotgun 650. The Classic 650 weighs in at 243 kg, which makes it the heaviest 650 cc bike from Royal Enfield. Also, the Classic has a seat height of 800 mm and ground clearance of 154 mm. The fuel tank capacity is 14.8 litres.

In terms of features, the new RE Classic 650 gets a part digital part analogue console along with an optional Tripper navigation pod, adjustable levers, USB charging port, full LED lighting and dual-channel ABS.

The motorcycle will be offered in four colours - Teal, Vallam Red, Black Chrome an Bruntingthorpe Blue. Price for the RE Classic 650 have been announced in the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany. Bookings and test rides for India will begin in January 2025 and we suspect deliveries will begin in February 2025. We expect the prices of the Classic 650 to start at Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Interceptor 650 and the Shotgun 650, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 will also go up against the BSA Gold Star 650.