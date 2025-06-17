'Norton Electra' Trademark Filed In India; What Could It Mean?

Norton Motorcycles is all set to enter the Indian market before 2025 comes to a close, that is confirmed. Now, the company has filed a trademark for the name 'Norton Electra' in October last year and much before Royal Enfield, Norton had a motorcycle named Electra in the 1960s, which was a short-lived model but had a 383 cc parallel-twin engine. Now, just hold on to this thought. TVS, Norton's parent company, recently confirmed that it will be working on new motorcycles based on the BMW's 450 cc parallel-twin platform, which was first seen on the BMW F 450 GS.

Also Read: TVS Norton Partnership To Have 450 cc Bikes In The Offing

Now, bringing the thought back that I had asked you to hold, it is entirely possible that Norton's new 450 cc motorcycle could be called the Electra. It would serve two purposes. First, Norton would revive a 60-year-old nameplate. Second, the 'Electra' name is quite popular in India, courtesy of the Royal Enfield Electra. So, there is the nostalgia and then, there's brand recall as well.

Norton Electra Trademark

The next question that comes to mind is, what kind of a motorcycle will be the Norton Electra be? In Norton fashion, it will be a modern-classic roadster and once it does go on sale, it will go up against the likes of the BSA Gold Star 650 and Royal Enfield's Classic 650 and Interceptor 650.

Also Read: Norton To Enter Indian Market By End Of 2025

Norton's use of the 450 cc parallel-twin engine platform will serve many purposes. It will help Norton launch motorcycles with a relatively affordable price tag and also generate volumes in the lucrative mid-size segment. With this, TVS, by way of Norton, will also take on Royal Enfield, which is the world-leader in mid-size motorcycles with a strong focus on retro and modern classics. With its 450 cc bikes, Norton will be able to go up against not only the motorcycles from the Sherpa 450 platform but also the 650 cc parallel-twin motorcycles from RE, and position its motorcycles in a similar price band.

The first 450 cc Norton could make its debut as a concept or a pre-production model at EICMA 2025 and a market launch could take place is middle or late 2026.