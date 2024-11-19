Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Teased; India Launch Soon

The RE Goan Classic 350 will be launched in India on November 23, 2024

With Motoverse 2024 happening on November 22-24, Royal Enfield is all set to unveil and launch the Goan Classic 350. It is a bobber-style variant of the Classic 350, with old-school design and whitewall tyres. It will get a few styling updates over the Classic 350 and new colours too. It will have the same J-series platform and 350 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as seen on the other 350 cc motorcycles from RE such as Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and the Meteor 350.

The Goan Classic 350 will be the first bobber-style motorcycle in the 300-400 cc space and will have an old-school design similar to the Classic 350. The motorcycle gets a single-seat with new fenders at both ends and whitewall tyres, giving it that beautiful, old-school vibe. Expect the new motorcycle to have new colour schemes as well. Other details include a new handlebar, round headlight and a tear-drop shaped fuel tank. Expect the motorcycle to have slightly different ergonomics as well. RE will also offer a pillion seat as an accessory.

The 349 cc engine makes 20.2 hp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine will be paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The current range of Classic 350 starts at Rs. 1.93 lakh, going up to Rs. 2.30 lakh. We expect Royal Enfield to keep the prices slightly above the Classic 350, making it the most expensive 350 cc motorcycle in the portfolio.