Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified With Sidecar For 'Adventurous' Riders

Royal Enfield bikes are some of the favourite machines of people looking forward to creating something new based on an existing model. The claims stand true in the Indian context and for some European countries as well. In the latest example, Watsonian Sidecars has designed an outfit for the Interceptor 650, which, according to them, is "for the adventurous." Along with it, they have made some modifications to the motorcycle to make things even more interesting.

The rig paired to the parallel-twin motorcycle is Watsonian's "Grand Prix" model of a sidecar. As per them, it is "designed for riders who want to cover distances and maximise luggage carrying capacity". Talking about a more adventurous side of the machine, the bike comes fitted with enduro tyres along with other category-related fitments like a fly screen, handguards, and a headlight grille.

To put everything together, the sidecar and the bike have been finished in Nardo Grey colour. The extra fitments on the outfit also include non-standard black alloy beading, screen surround, perimeter frame bumper, and a wheel rim. However, the list of accessories does not end here.

The sidecar also gets a pair of 5-litre jerry cans, mounted in carriers that are bolted to brackets on the sidecar frame. There are also spotlights wired into the switchgears on the handlebars, an extra-large front luggage rack, two extra-large rear luggage racks, twin 12V sockets with a map reading light in one, a passenger grab rail, and block pattern tyres.

Watsonian is a British company that has been manufacturing sidecars since 1912. Typically, its clients supply their own motorcycles for modifications, providing more options for changes as per the needs of the consumers. They also make sidecars for the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650's original colour.