Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Incline Test Teased- Launch Soon?

Royal Enfield is preparing the C6 for its entry into the market, and with it, for marking its presence in the world of EVs. In line, there are multiple other products, including the HIM-e and the second product under the Flying Flea sub-brand, the S6. While the exact timeline of the launch of these products is yet to be revealed, the manufacturer has dropped a teaser for what they call an Incline Test of the C6.

Shared on social media, the teaser clip had the caption saying, "The road can tell you things no blueprint ever will. We bring you Ride & Tested - where we put FF.C6 to the test. Incline Test dropping soon." It is to be noted that this is one of the initial teasers of the production version of the bike, following the showcase of the prototype of the C6. Apart from that, the EV has been spotted testing multiple times.

The test mule spotted earlier provided a preview of the machine's functionality, highlighting circular LED lights that show the brand's fusion of classic and contemporary designs. True to its roots, the motorcycle features a sleek frame with an aluminum chassis and girder forks, reminiscent of classic models. Additionally, the split seat design and black alloy wheels are also noticeable.

The bike's aerodynamic form includes a magnesium frame that aids in managing airflow. Although the bike's specifications are not yet available, we anticipate it will offer a range of around 100 km, as it has been designed for city use. In order to fulfill its purpose, the manufacturer has focused on reducing the bike's weight, ensuring it remains under 100 kg.

Beyond its visual appeal, the brand has made significant investments in the technology incorporated into the motorcycle. It can be regarded as the most advanced motorcycle produced by Royal Enfield. The bike will come equipped with a round touchscreen interface that enables various functions such as voice commands, connectivity, and more. To power these capabilities, the company has utilized Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor.