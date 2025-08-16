Ola Diamondhead Showcased: 0-100 kmph In 2 Secs, Rs 5 Lakh Target Price

Ola Electric has showcased the prototype of the Diamondhead electric motorcycle at its Sankalp 2025 event. While revealing the details of the electric motorcycle, the brand revealed that it expects to begin production of the machine by 2027. All of it while targeting a price of Rs 5 lakh. This is a significant development because the bike is focused on performance and is claimed to have a 0-100 km/h time of 2 seconds.

The Diamondhead features a cutting-edge design. True to its name, it has a diamond-shaped front end, a sleek horizontal LED light strip, an innovative headlamp, and a sharp rear. The bike that was showcased boasted sleek body panels that distinguished it from other electric motorcycles.

Ola has mentioned that it will use lightweight materials such as space-grade aluminum, carbon fiber, and magnesium in the construction of the Diamondhead, aiming to reduce weight and enhance performance.

While features like active aerodynamics and adaptive suspension have been present in motorcycles for some time, the Diamondhead will introduce active ergonomics as well. This feature intends to assist the rider in maintaining better control of the bike's functions by adjusting the handlebars or foot pegs during the ride.

Additionally, the Diamondhead will be equipped with safety features like ADAS, traction control, and AI integration. Furthermore, the overall experience is expected to be improved with Ola's development of a 'Smart AR' helmet and smart wearables, creating a cohesive ecosystem with the motorcycle.

The power source for the Diamondhead is Ola's Bharat Cell 4680 battery. By the time it enters production, Ola plans to enhance this battery for increased power, extended range, and improved performance. Upon its market release, it will rival other high-end electric motorcycles such as the Ultraviolette F77.