Ola S1 Pro Sport Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 1.50 Lakh

Ola Electric has launched the sportiest version of the S1 electric scooter, called the S1 Pro Sport. The electric scooter has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with an improved design over the current iteration. Furthermore, it gets the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's new 4680-type battery, which is claimed to offer quicker charging time, higher energy density, while lowering the cost of production.

Beginning with the appearance, the Ola S1 Pro Sport gets design changes over the standard version of the model. To begin with, the electric two-wheeler gets a redesigned apron with the brand's logo in the centre, placed right above the camera, which will be used for ADAS features like collision detection. To support the aforementioned feature, the scooter gets MoveOS 6.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto Explains Hack To Preserve Older BS-3 Motorcycles From E20 Petrol

Along with this, the scooter has a new design for the seat and a carbon fiber front fender. There is also a new carbon fibre grab handle and a new aero windshield. The new EV comes equipped with 14-inch wheels.

The new Ola S1 Pro Sport features a powertrain that includes an indigenously produced ferrite electric motor, which achieves a peak power output of 16 kW and a peak torque of 71 Nm. This motor, designed and developed in-house, lessens the reliance on imported rare earth elements for its magnets.

The scooter is equipped with a 5.2 kWh battery pack utilizing the new 4680 cells, which, in combination with the updated motor, provides a maximum speed of 152 kmph, accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2 seconds, and claims an IDC range of 320 km.