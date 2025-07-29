Meet Custom Motorcycle Powered By Ferrari's V8 Engine- How's It Even Possible?

The world has already witnessed the menace called the Dodge Tomahawk, a bike with a massive 8.3-litre V10 engine which promises over 500 hp. Now, Hazen Motorworks has built a custom motorcycle based on a Ferrari engine. The project has been going on for a while, with the creator trying to fit 400 hp on two wheels. After putting a lot of work into fitting the massive engine on the frame of a bike, the work is finally done, and we are left with an impressive result.

To begin with, the massive engine with a big Ferrari badge is a stressed visual part of the rig. It has been bolted into the bike's chassis hardware to keep the prominent appearance. In the initial days of the project, Hazen used polystyrene to help form the bike. This gives a lot of space for the engine to breathe. However, cooling still might be an issue because the large radiator of the eight-cylinder unit has been left out. It has been replaced by two underslung rads.

Connected with the engine, the bike has a custom swingarm, which is paired with a seat unit that is also the fuel tank feeding the V8. Most of the design elements follow a rather simple approach, as mentioned in the case of the seat. To address the engine's size, Hazen used an innovative horizontally-mounted rear shock absorber from Ohlins, along with a gearbox and transfer case sourced from a Motus V4.

Earlier videos from Hazen showcase the bike being tested on a dyno, and while the final output numbers from the Ferrari V8 weren't revealed, the sounds produced by the SCProject stubby exhausts indicated that this motorcycle is serious business. Now, it can be observed in action, being ridden out of the Hazen workshop.