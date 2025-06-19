Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS Up For Auction In July

Jeremy Clarkson, the automotive journalist, writer, and television presenter, is now in the news, as his Ferrari F355 GTS is going under the hammer at RM Sotheby's Cliveden House. In an episode on Top Gear, Clarkson labeled the F355 GTS as the 'World's Greatest Car' and bought it later in August 1996. However, he drove the Ferrari rigorously till 2000.

Jeremy brought the car to his garage in 1996 and notched about 6000 miles on the odometer by the year 2000. However, it was later handed over to three different owners, initially as a giveaway prize by the Sunday Times. As per reports, the Clarkson-owned F355 GTS has traveled just 15,000 miles to date.

Reports suggest that RM Sotheby's is auctioning Clarkson's F355 GTS at its Cliveden House 2025 event in July 2025. Also, RM Sotheby's has estimated the auction price of the Ferrari F33 GTS at around USD 245,000 to USD 300,000. Though this price seems to be quite heavy for the F355 GTS, it must be considered that the supercar just got serviced in May 2025, which cost 9000 Euro, and is also a celebrity-owned car. This might be a suitable justification for the high auction price estimates.

Jeremy Clarkson's Ferrari F355 GTS Sports Seats

Talking about the specifications, the Ferrari F355 GTS is powered by a 3.5-liter V8 engine producing 375 horsepower, paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Also, the other specialty of Jeremy Clarkson's F355 GTS is that it has cream and red sports seats, which are hardly seen in any of the Ferraris.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift To Get XEV 9E's Triple-Screen Layout, Spyshots Reveal

Interestingly, Jeremy never bought any other Ferrari after the F355 GTS. However, his Top Gear co-host Richard Hammond bought a 550 Maranello and the 308 GT4. Also, James May got himself a 308 GTB, a F430, and a 458 Speciale.