Jeremy Clarkson's Controversial Take On Jesus Christ In Latest Column

Jeremy Clarkson has sparked controversy with his latest column. In The Sunday Times, he labeled Jesus Christ as a major fraudster. His provocative statement encourages aspiring conmen to "go big."

British TV presenter and columnist Jeremy Clarkson has stirred controversy with his latest piece for The Sunday Times, where he referred to Jesus Christ as "the biggest fraudster of them all." In a column that takes a satirical look at scams and gullible consumers, Clarkson made the striking comparison while discussing the art of deception through the ages.

The former Top Gear presenter detailed various examples - from overpriced wine in Paris cafes to fake antiques and dubious art sales - and suggested that tricking the public has been a time-honoured tradition. But it was his closing remark that drew widespread attention.

Encouraging would-be conmen to "go big", Clarkson wrote, "Take a lesson from the biggest fraudster of them all: Jesus. I can walk on water. My mum was a virgin and my dad's God. And I'm going to start an industry selling this guff that will last for 2,000 years. Top man."

Clarkson, known for his provocative writing and no-holds-barred commentary, has frequently courted controversy over the years. In 2023, he issued an apology after facing criticism for making derogatory comments about Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, in March, Jeremy Clarkson offered to help struggling pub owners by giving away 1,000 kegs of free beer to those in need. The former Top Gear presenter took to Instagram to post a video about the initiative, where he revealed that the only thing that saved him from 'financial ruin' was serving his beer and cider, from his brewery, Hawkstone, which he was now giving away.