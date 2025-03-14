Here's Why Ex-Top Gear Host Jeremy Clarkson Is Giving Away 1,000 Kegs Of Free Beer

Jeremy Clarkson has offered to help struggling pub owners by giving away 1,000 kegs of free beer to those in need. The former Top Gear presenter took to Instagram to post a video about the initiative where he revealed that the only thing that saved him from 'financial ruin' was serving his own beer and cider, from his brewery Hawkstone, which he was now giving away.

The Clarkson's Farm star admitted that he had faced a series of total disasters behind the scenes after buying the Oxfordshire pub, The Farmer's Dog, over six months ago. Mr Clarkson is believed to have spent over Rs 12 crore (1.1 million pounds) on his new venture after the success of his Diddly Squat farm and shop.

However, he soon received backlash from the public about the exorbitant pricing at the pub with mains ranging from £15 to £19 and pints for £5.50. With the cost-of-living crisis gripping the UK and pubs struggling to stay afloat, Mr Clarkson is giving away the free kegs.

"Welcome to The Farmer's Dog, it's a pub I've had for about six months now, and I've worked out it is a brilliant way of turning £100 into about £94 using nothing but costings," said Mr Clarkson.

"The only thing that is saving me from financial ruin is the fact that we serve Hawkstone lager and Hawkstone cider. If you've got a pub and if you want to see if this strategy works for you as well, get in touch with us at our website, and if we like the sound of your pub, if it is the kind of place we want to be in, we'll send you a free keg," he added.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users lauded The Grand Tour star for doing good for the community and its members struggling to survive.

"Good on you guys for this scheme," said one user while another added: "The extent of his genius knows no bounds."

A third commented: "You're brilliant. :ove how the British people can be helpful."

Notably, Mr Clarkson launched his brewery company Hawkstone Lager in 2021. Subsequently, he bought the pub but turning it profitable has been a challenge for him. Last year, the presenter highlighted that the whole process of becoming a pub landlord was “terribly stressful”, adding that there are many inconveniences that “you don't think about”.