Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond And James May To Reunite Soon. Details Inside

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May might be reuniting for another production, months after bidding farewell to viewers with an emotional sixth season of The Grand Tour. The trio first hosted Top Gear together in 2003 and managed to go on an incredible run that revolutionised motor journalism on TV.

The show came to an end in 2015 when Mr Clarkson was booted by the BBC for an 'unprovoked physical and verbal attack' on a producer. Though Mr Clarkson apologised and agreed to pay damages, he was let go with Mr May and Mr Hammond following him as the group started The Grand Tour in 2016.

After the series ended with a touching episode in September 2024, Amazon Prime Video has now listed a new title called The Not Very Grand Tour that is set to air its first episode titled The Glory and The Power on April 18.

"The Not Very Grand Tour is a motoring comedy documentary series; in this episode, the team celebrate the combustion engine, with a look back at footage from past adventures and test drives," read the description of the show on the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) website with Phil Churchward named as the director.

Further details of the reunion show, including how many episodes it may include, have yet to be announced.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the potential reunion, social media users expressed happiness with the majority saying they would watch anything with the trio being themselves in it.

"This is probably the best way to keep these three together while also enjoying classics," said one user while another added: "I would take a May, Hammond, and Clarkson podcast. Hell, I could take them watching bad movies and talking over it like MST3000."



A third commented: "I'd be cool with them just sitting around drinking and making jokes. That was always hilarious"

A reunion

Notably, after The Grand Tour finished filming, Mr May hinted about a reunion despite saying they were 'too old' to film a new motor show.

"I wouldn't rule it out, but you do have to bear in mind that we're all getting on a bit," Mr May told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"We've got two (episodes of the Grand Tour) in the bag, there's one coming out very soon, and another coming out a bit after that, but what happens between now and then we'll have to wait and see."