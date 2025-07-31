Stranded Biker Books Rapido For A Ride, But Not The Way You Think. Watch What Happens Next

In an unusual yet resourceful turn of events, a Royal Enfield Bullet rider who ran out of fuel decided to "book" a solution literally. A viral video shared by Instagram user Shubham Parwar shows a man in Gurugram, Haryana, stranded after his Royal Enfield Classic 350 ran out of petrol. Instead of pushing the heavy motorcycle alone, he booked a Rapido bike taxi not to ride pillion but to tow his motorcycle to the nearest fuel station.

The video, captured from the Rapido rider's point of view, shows his initial confusion upon arriving at the pickup location. Expecting a regular passenger, he was instead greeted by a man seated on a fuel-less Bullet. The stranded rider explained that he didn't need a lift; he needed a push to the nearest petrol pump.

Watch the video here:

At first hesitant, the Rapido driver expressed concern over towing the hefty Bullet using his scooter, noting that his vehicle had recently undergone engine repairs. However, after learning that the fuel station wasn't far, and with the Bullet rider assuring him he wouldn't push too hard, the Rapido driver agreed.

The two soon set off, with the Rapido scooter gently pushing the Royal Enfield from behind. Moments later, they successfully reached the petrol pump. The Bullet rider quickly refuelled and returned to pay and thank the Rapido driver.

The clip has since gone viral, drawing a mix of amusement and admiration online. While some users joked about the man's desperation "Looks like brother has no friends in the city" others applauded his clever solution.

Rapido's official account also chimed in humorously: "Men see. Men like. Men happy. Men scroll?"

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of this video. Nonetheless, it highlights an unconventional use of app-based services and some serious presence of mind.