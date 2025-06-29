Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's Tubeless Rims Get Pricier

Royal Enfield has now increased the prices of the Himalayan 450 tubeless cross-spoke wheels. The price of the cross-spoke wheel earlier stood at Rs 12,424, which is now priced at Rs 40,645. However, according to Autocar, first-time buyers can still get the Himalayan 450 cross-spoke tubeless tyres at Rs 11,000, only if they club it with the bike purchase.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a 452cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, joined with a six-speed gearbox that is capable of delivering a peak power and torque output of 40 hp and 40 Nm, respectively.

The Himalayan 450 sits on a steel twin-spar frame, and the suspension duty is performed by the inverted Showa cartridge fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. It gets 21-inch front and 17-inch rear tyres, and the braking is taken care of by a 30 mm disc at the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. Prospective customers can get different color options for the cross-spoke wheels, which include black, black olive, and gold.

On the features list, the Himalayan 450 gets a circular 4-inch color display, which offers connectivity features. It also gets switchable ABS and riding modes. There is also a ride-by-wire system.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 measures 2245 mm in length, is 852 mm wide, and stands at a height of 1316 mm. It offers a 1510 mm wheelbase and has a seat height of 825 mm.

The prices of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has five color options available in the Indian market, including Kaza Brown, Slate Himalayan Salt, Slate Poppy Blue, Kamet White, and Hanley Black, the prices of which start from Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom), and goes up to Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom).