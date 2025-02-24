Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Gets New Colours; Check Prices

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 gets two new colours
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched in the Indian market in July 2024. Now, a few months after its launch, the brand has updated its colour palette with the addition of two new colours. The first of the two is the Peix Bronze colour for the mid-level Dash trim which made its debut at the EICMA 2024, while the second option is the Smoke Silver scheme for the Dash variant. Even with the option the price of the Dash is Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for these variants will begin on March 10.
Apart from the two new colours, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is also available in Brava Blue, Yellow Ribbon, Playa Black, and Gold Dip. These colours complement the neo-retro design for the bike consisting of a round headlamp, muscular fuel tank, and a long single-piece seat. This look is complemented by black alloy wheels, fork tubes, gaiters, and headlamp casing.
The rest of the details on the bike remain the same with a 4-inch round TFT display that offers connectivity features with media controls, full map navigation with Google Maps, a digi-analog instrument cluster with tripper pod, and more.
Based on a steel tubular frame, the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 houses a 452 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. This unit is tuned to produce 39 hp of power at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque while revving at 5,500 rpm. This unit works with a six-speed wet multi plate clutch with a slip-and-assist feature.
Supporting the bike are 43 mm telescopic front forks with 140 mm wheel travel and a mono-shock at the rear end with 150 mm travel. Meanwhile, braking is the responsibility of a 310 mm ventilated disc with a double piston caliper at the front end and a 270 mm single disc at the rear end with a single piston. For added safety, the brand also offers dual-channel ABS. The bike holds the ground using 17-inch wheels.
