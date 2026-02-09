Marathi TV Actor Turned Social Media Star. Nobody Knew He Stole 17 Bikes Too

A former Marathi TV actor has been arrested for orchestrating a long-running bike theft operation in Mumbai. The 32-year-old Rehan Subhash Chaudhary, known as Sunil, is originally from Muktainagar taluka in Jalgaon district. He was living with his wife in Badlapur East at the time of his arrest.

Police tracked him after a Royal Enfield Bullet belonging to Kurla West resident Sandeep Omprakash Sonkar was stolen on January 21 near the LR Flyover. CCTV footage and technical surveillance helped locate him. Police also recovered five stolen motorcycles.

A police team led by Assistant Police Inspector Rahul Waghmare conducted the investigation under the supervision of Senior Police Inspector Santosh Dhemre and Police Inspector Sangam Gursale. Inquiries revealed that Chaudhary is suspected to be involved in around 17 motorcycle theft cases registered across different parts of Mumbai.

Investigators said Chaudhary targeted Royal Enfield Bullets for several years and sold the stolen bikes in other cities.

Chaudhary also has a significant social media presence.

