Indian Biker Whose Motorcycle Was Stolen During World Tour Gifted A New One: 'I Never Expected'

Mumbai-based content creator Yogesh Alekari, 33, whose motorbike was stolen during his solo round-the-world challenge in the UK, has been gifted a new vehicle. A Mansfield Woodhouse motorcycle dealership named The Off Road Centre, gifted Mr Alekari the replacement bike to allow him to continue his last leg of the trip in Africa.

According to a report in BBC, The Off Road Centre has donated an upgraded version of Mr Alekari's stolen bike, which left him speechless.

"After 10 days, I can smile. I never expected this kind of support - what can I say? I am speechless," Mr Alekari was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The Off Road Centre did their job beyond imagination, I say thank you very much from the bottom of my heart," he added.

He had travelled through 17 countries on his KTM bike before it was stolen while parked at Wollaton Park in Nottingham on August 28. Ben Ledwidge, the managing director, and Daniel Watts, owner of The Off Road Centre, saw the social media posts and decided to help Mr Alekari.

"We saw Yogesh's story, he only nipped in for a coffee when he got his bike stolen. We thought, well, we have this bike here, we have to help him out. It's not only helping out the reputation of Nottingham but the country, this guy has travelled to 47 countries and had no problems whatsoever," said Mr Ledwidge.

'Fantastic news'

Social media users who had been closely following the case expressed happiness and lauded the garage for gifting the bike.

"Fantastic news what a nightmare he had to go through in England but goes to show kindness is around," said one user while another added: "The biking community of India thanks you, Ben and @offroadcentre, for such a selfless gesture. Yogesh bro, complete your dream and come home. We await your arrival."

A third commented: "This is a genuine gift, not the bike itself, but as the community itself. Divided by colours, cultures, nations, united by love of machines and passion for riding."

Also Read | What Is Bella Ciao? Popular Italian Song Written On Alleged Charlie Kirk Assassin's Bullet Casing

Mr Alekari had started his solo tour in May this year, having saved for years to buy the bike and plan the journey. After covering 24,000 kilometres and 17 countries, he reached the UK, and his next stop was Africa.

However, his adventurous journey came to a halt on August 28 when his bike was stolen in Nottingham. The biker also lost his passport, money, and some documents that he kept on the two-wheeler. The biker then sought help from his followers in finding his bike and passport so that he could resume the journey or return home.