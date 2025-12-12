Indian Artefacts Among 600 "High Value" Items Stolen From UK Museum

Many artefacts from India dating back to the British Colonial era are among more than 600 "high value" items that were stolen during a burglary at a museum in Bristol. According to the Avon and Somerset Police, the items were stolen from the museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection on September 25 between 1 am and 2 am. They released a grainy CCTV footage of four white male suspects seen at the site.

In a statement, the police said, "Detectives investigating a high-value burglary of museum artefacts are appealing for the public's help to identify these people."

'Burglary Is Significant Loss To City'

A report by the news agency PTI said that the items stolen in the robbery included an ivory Buddha and a waist belt buckle belonging to an East India Company officer.

READ: 30 More Seconds And Louvre Thieves Would Have Been Caught: Investigation

Detective Constable Dan Burgan of the Avon and Somerset Police said, "The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city."

"These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice. So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking and liaising with the victims," Burgan said.

It remained unclear why the police issued the aforementioned appeals more than two months after the burglary.