Indian Biker Stranded In UK After Bike Theft Derails Global Journey

An Indian traveller on a round-the-world tour has had his motorcycle stolen while riding through the United Kingdom. The person in the incident is Yogesh Alekari, a motorcycle enthusiast riding his KTM 390 Adventure. The person has already clocked over 24,000 km riding through 17 countries. In the next part of his journey, he was supposed to go to Africa. However, the ride has now been disrupted.

The incident occurred on August 31, when Alekari stopped for breakfast at Wollaton Park while visiting a friend in Nottingham. At the time of theft, his motorcycle was packed with all his gear and essentials, including his passport, money, and other documents. Four men broke the lock with a hammer to damage the handle and rode away with the motorcycle. The whole incident was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

As reported by the BBC, the storage compartments on his KTM were filled with important items: a MacBook, a spare phone, two cameras, cash, clothing, and, most importantly, his passport.

Left without his motorcycle or documentation, he has reached out to his online followers for assistance, asking them to share the video so that the authorities can respond promptly. The Nottingham police have started their investigation, although no arrests have been made as of now.

Alekari, a full-time content creator with a substantial audience of over 1.8 lakh on Instagram and nearly 16,000 on Facebook, mentioned that the total value of the stolen motorcycle and his belongings is over 15,000 pound.

Alekari informed the police about the theft, but was taken aback when they did not dispatch anyone to the location, instead issuing only a crime reference number. Nottinghamshire Police stated that they had been carrying out local investigations but had not yet succeeded in finding the stolen motorcycle.