Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Electric Motorcycle Spotted Testing In India

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
Royal Enfield is entering the world of electric bikes with a new sub-brand called the Flying Flea. It's no secret that the first product of this range will be the C6. The EV made its debut at the EICMA and has already been showcased in the country. However, this is the first time the two-wheeler has been spotted testing in the country. Before beginning with the details of the pictures, it is worth mentioning that RE deployed over 200 engineers for the development of this product, signifying its importance.
The pictures of the test mule bring life to the prototype showcased by the brand earlier. It is a demonstration of the functioning of the machine, which comes with circular LED lighting, which is a reminder of the brand's retro-modern approach with the machine. Sticking to its roots, the bike gets a slim body with an aluminium frame and girder forks (a design used on old bikes). Along with this, we can spot the split seat design and black alloy wheels.
The slim body of the bike provides space for a magnesium casing, which is designed to control the flow of air. The specs of the bike have not been revealed yet. However, we can expect the bike to have a range of around 100 km as it has been designed for use in an urban setting. To make it suitable for its job, the brand has tried its best to control the weight of the machine, keeping it under 100 kg.
Apart from the design, the manufacturer has also focused extensively on the tech used on the machine. So much so that it can be called the most feature-rich bike that will roll out of Royal Enfield's factory. It will have a round touchscreen display, which will enable tons of features like voice control, connectivity, and more. To make it work, the brand has Qualcomm's Snapdragon processor. At the time of showcasing, Mario Alvisi, Chief Growth Officer of Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield, claimed that the bike would have the most advanced features.
