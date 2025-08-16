Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch

Volvo Cars India is preparing to launch the EX30 electric SUV in the Indian market. The electric vehicle of the Swedish automaker has been on the cards for some time. However, this is one of the first teasers released by the brand, hinting at the launch of the upcoming. The EV is already on sale in the international market and will be sold in India as CKD units. Once launched, it will be placed below the EX40.

The EX30 shares a resemblance with its siblings, adhering to Volvo's design language. It features a sleek aesthetic, highlighted by a blanked-off grille, narrow LED headlights, Thor's Hammer daytime running lights, pixelated tail lights, and aerodynamic wheels designed specifically for EVs. The vehicle's charging port is located on the rear left quarter panel.

Inside, the cabin showcases a minimalist Swedish design, complete with a 12.3-inch vertical infotainment display powered by a Google-based operating system, as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The dashboard presents a streamlined driver's display, a new steering wheel, and a tidy layout. The EX30 is equipped with safety technologies, including a 360-degree camera, numerous airbags, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) like lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

Built on Geely's SEA platform, the Volvo EX30 comes with two battery sizes - 51 kWh and 69 kWh, offering ranges of 344 km and 480 km (WLTP cycle), respectively. However, in the international market, there are three battery pack choices available. The single-motor configuration delivers 268 hp and 343 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor version provides 422 hp and 543 Nm of torque.

Upon its launch in India, the Volvo EX30 will go head-to-head with competitors like the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Hyundai Ioniq 5, BYD Sealion 7, and BMW iX1.