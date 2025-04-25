River EV Achieves Rs 100 Crore Revenue, 1000 Monthly Unit Sales Milestone

River Indie
River, an electric vehicle manufacturer in India, has achieved a significant milestone with over Rs 100 crore in revenue within four years of establishment. The electric scooter manufactured by the brand, Indie has crossed sales of 1,000 units as of March 2025. The electric two-wheeler was launched two years ago and is sold at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).
Commenting on this achievement, Aravind Mani, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of River said, "In just 4 years since inception, we've crossed INR 100 Crores in revenue and 1,000 scooters in monthly sales. We are proud of the strong base that we have built across R&D capability, manufacturing and distribution. It gives us great confidence as we scale our distribution and plan our next products."
Established in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River receives backing from investors such as Yamaha Motor Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, Al Futtaim Group, Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC.
Currently, River has 20 outlets spread across cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Hubli, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Coimbatore, Vellore, Tirupati, and Mysore. The company intends to expand into Trivandrum, Vijayawada, and Pune in the near future. River's goal is to operate in over 100 cities by 2026 through a combination of company-owned locations and dealerships.
The River Indie electric scooter comes with a 4 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 161 km. It can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 5 hours. The juice from the battery is transferred to a 9 hp electric motor with 26 Nm of max torque. It allows the scooter to accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.7 seconds and has a top speed of 90 kmph.
