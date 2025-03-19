Royal Enfield Bear 650 Review; Modern Classic Scrambler Or City Slicker?

What I like about scrambler motorcycles are the fact that they are lean, mean and versatile. They can be the only motorcycles in your garage and do almost everything that you want a motorcycle to do. So, it's been a while in coming, but we finally had the chance to ride the Royal Enfield Bear 650, based on the Interceptor 650 of course. It looks rugged and purpose-built but does it have the goods to be the best 650 cc bike from Royal Enfield? About time we find out.

What is the Bear 650 All About?

Well, it is what Royal Enfield calls a 'street scrambler'. A scrambler that is meant primarily to be ridden on the road but will indulge if you want to hit some mild trails on the weekend. Dual-purpose tyres, a slight increase in suspension travel, a two-in-1 exhaust and a fresh appeal makes it significantly different from the Interceptor 650.

What Are The Design and Features On The Bear 650 Like?

What I quite like is the way the motorcycle looks. The retro-scrambler flavour is apparent with the lean-mean stance of the motorcycle, chunky tyres with block pattern treads, ribbed seat and the classic round headlight. Putting aside function, for a minute, the form on the Bear 650 is definitely a head-turner. While it may not have the visual mass of a Super Meteor 650 or the Shotgun 650, in my opinion, it is easily the best-looking motorcycle from RE's 650 cc parallel-twin range.

In terms of features, the Bear 650 gets the same circular TFT console which we have seen on the Himalayan and the Guerrilla 450, with Google Maps integration. You can turn off the rear ABS for some off-road fun and the Bear is also the first 650 cc RE to get full LED lighting.

What Kind Of Ergonomics & Dimensions Does The Bear 650 Have?

So, the Bear 650 weighs in at 216 kg, it has a seat height of 830 mm, and the ground clearance stands at 184 mm. The handlebar is nice and wide and the seating position is almost upright with just a hint of sportiness. The seat itself is comfy and supportive. But yes, if you want to muscle it out of a parking lot or if you are shorter than 5 feet 8 inches, then you will have to get used to the tall seat and the weight of the motorcycle.

What Are The Engine Specifications Like?

The Bear 650 continues to get the same 648 cc air and oil-cooled parallel-twin engine making 46.8 hp at 7,150 rpm while the peak torque output is 56.5 Nm coming in at 5,150 rpm. Now, the torque output is around 4.5 Nm more than what the other 650 cc RE models offer. And the increase in torque is felt across the rev range. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

How Is The Performance Like On The Bear 650?

The improvement in performance is more than just incremental. Thanks to the 2-in-1 exhaust, the pull from the engine feels more urgent and the motorcycle builds up speed quickly. Overtaking is a breezy affair and there is more than enough power on tap in the mid-range and at the top too. The engine feels refined and what I really liked is the way the motorcycle sounds. It has a nice burble and growl to it. The 6-speed gearbox offers smooth shifts but at times moving from 1st to 2nd gear and finding the neutral isn't all that smooth.

What Kind Of Chassis & Cycle Parts Does The Bear 650 Get?

The Bear 650 gets some reinforcement on the chassis, at the headstock and the sub-frame, which makes it tougher than the other RE 650 models. Also, the swingarm on the Bear 650 is 60 mm longer than that of the Interceptor 650, making it a bigger motorcycle. The front suspension consists of a 43 mm Showa USD fork with 130 mm travel while the rear gets twin shock absorbers with 115 mm of travel.

How Does The Bear 650 Ride & Handle?

You do feel the heft of the Bear 650 when you want to make quick direction changes but the motorcycle feels sure-footed and holds its line when leaned over. There is no drama and the MRF Nylorex tyres offer good grip despite being dual-purpose. But where the motorcycle falls short is the ride. The suspension is stiff and the damping could have been better. The rear suspension in particular is stiff and if you ride over broken patches of road, you will feel the rear bouncing which doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. On smooth roads, the Bear 650 feels planted.

What Kind Of Off-Road Performance Does It Offer?

The Bear 650 is a hoot to ride on mild trails. There is plenty of torque to get the rear wheel spinning and sliding and with the rear ABS deactivated, you can have some fun too. But the stiff suspension and the inconsistency means, the motorcycle is limited in its capability. The front fork tends to bottom out and the rear suspension's stiffness means the jolts feel more pronounced than you would like them too.

What About The Pricing and Rivals Of The Bear 650?

Prices for the Bear 650 start at Rs. 3.39 lakh, going up to Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the colour option that you choose. The motorcycle doesn't have a direct rival, but in case you want a scrambler that is more affordable and offers more or less similar performance, then you can look at the Royal Enfield Scram 440 and the Triumph Scrambler 400 X.

Final Say On The Royal Enfield Bear 650

So, the big question! Is it the best 650 cc RE you can buy? In my mind, yes! But that is only because I like scrambler/ADV motorcycles. If your preferred flavour in motorcycles is different, then the Super Meteor 650 and the Interceptor 650 make sense too. But when you consider the Bear 650 as an overall package, the looks, the performance and the features, then, it offers the best value-for-money among all of Royal Enfield's 650 cc motorcycles.



Photography: Azam Siddiqui