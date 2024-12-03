Royal Enfield Bear 650 Deliveries Initiated In India

Royal Enfield Bear 650 comes at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom)

Royal Enfield launched the Bear 650 in the Indian market on November 5, 2024, as a scrambler bike based on the brand's 650 platform. The bike was launched at a starting price of Rs 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the brand has initiated the deliveries of the two-wheeler. It is to be noted that this is the fifth bike based on the RE's 650 cc platform and will be sold alongside models like Interceptor 650, Continental GT650, Super Meteor 650, and Shotgun 650.

The bike sports the brand's design language of neo-retro bikes with a scrambler-style body. Sharing a few details with the Interceptor 650, it is capable of going off-road and has been designed to tackle rough terrain. The unique qualities of the bike's design can be seen in its tall stance, with a seat height of 830 mm and a ground clearance of 184 mm.

The design of the bike is supported by the chassis used for the Interceptor 650, which has been strengthened along with a few tweaks in the sub-frame. It comes suspended on USDs and dual springs at the rear end, both sourced from Showa.

Meanwhile, braking is the responsibility of a 320 mm ventilated disc with a twin-piston floating caliper at the front end and a 270 mm rear ventilated disc with a single-piston floating caliper. These brakes are mounted on a 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear end.

Powering the Royal Enfield Bear 650 is a 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine. This is the same unit that the brand has used for the Interceptor 650. It produces the same amount of power at 46.8 bhp. However, the torque output has been increased to 56.4 Nm. This unit works with a six-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.