KTM 250 Duke Now On Sale With A Discount Of Rs. 20,000

There are no mechanical or feature upgrades on the KTM 250 Duke

With the year coming to a close, quite a few manufacturers are offering discounts on their models. KTM too is offering a discount of Rs. 20,000 on the 250 Duke, with its prices dropped from Rs. 2.45 lakh to Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The offer stands till the end of the month or till stocks last. There are no mechanical updates or changes to the features on the 250 Duke. The motorcycle is one of the few quarter-litre models on sale and offers a decent performance.

The KTM 250 Duke continues to get a 250 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which makes 31 hp and 25 Nm of peak torque. In terms of features, it gets two ride modes - Street & Track, LED headlight, and a 5-inch colour TFT display equipped with turn-by-turn navigation and Bluetooth connectivity. The 250 Duke also gets a bi-directional quick-shifter as a standard fitment.

Recently, KTM India launched 10 new motorcycles, bringing its motorcycles from global range to our shores. This includes the Super Duke, Adventure, EXC-F, and SX series, with prices ranging from Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 22.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These motorcycles will be available at KTM flagship stores in seven major cities, starting with Bengaluru and Pune. The Austrian brand also announced that these new motorcycles will also be accompanied by relevant KTM PowerParts and KTM PowerWear. The service centres are equipped to take care of the service requirements of these new motorcycles.