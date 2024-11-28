2025 KTM 890 Adventure R Unveiled With Aesthetic, Mechanical Upgrades

The 2025 KTM 890 Adventure R gets graphics inspired by motorsport bikes of the brand

KTM seems to have found an automatic machine gun that seems to be firing new models instead of bullets. Right after the introduction of the latest iteration of the 790 Adventure, the brand has revealed the 2025 KTM 890 Adventure R. However, unlike the 790 Adventure, the 890 Adventure R gets multiple revisions in its design elements which seems to be heavily inspired by the motorsport versions of the bike. With this the brand has aimed to create "go-to machine for hardcore Adventure riders."

Inspired by the KTM 450 Rally, the KTM 890 Adventure R gets a low windshield, high front fender, with better body protection, and rally-styled bodywork. To further resemble the motorsport vehicle it also gets the graphic which is reminiscent of the version of the rally bike. All of this is complemented by a single-piece seat.

For this 2025 version, the brand has added a new TFT screen which aids the rider's interaction with the bike. It also offers connectivity features via KTMConnect app and via Bluetooth connectivity which enables turn-by-turn navigation, music, and incoming calls.

To support its looks and claims of the brand, the bike gets a 48 mm WP XPLOR fork and WP XPLOR PDS rear shock. This is the same setup that the brand has used on the motorsport bikes. To improve the braking setup, the brand has added offroad ABS which works in conjunction with the offroad mode and optional rally mode.

Powering the bike 890 Adventure R is the same 889 cc parallel-twin engine tuned to produce 102 bhp of power and 100 Nm of peak torque. This power can be accessed by the rider using four ride modes: Rain, Street, Offroad, and Rally.