New-Gen KTM Adventure 390 To Make Its Public Appearance At IBW

KTM has been on a spree launching multiple models in the Indian market. The brand recently introduced its big bike portfolio in the country. To top it off, the brand has brought the updated 390 Adventure to the country. It is one of the brand's most-liked single-cylinder adventure models in the country, which is now scheduled to make its public appearance at the IBW 2024 to be held in Goa between December 6 and 7.

Based on the earlier announcement made by the brand, the new generation of the KTM 390 Adventure has stepped up its game in terms of capabilities. This will be seen in the form of new variants of the bike like the 390 Adventure X and 390 Adventure R. Both of these models have a similar design and body panels with the 390 Adventure R taking the higher position in the hierarchy.

Getting into the details, the X variant of the bike gets a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheel. It offers 200 mm of ground clearance without adjustable suspension. It is to be noted that the bike misses out on features like cornering ABS and an LCD unit.

Also Read - Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of The Motoverse Launch

These shortcomings are eliminated in the 390 Adventure R. It gets fully adjustable suspension with 230 mm travel. The bike comes equipped with a TFT instrument cluster, with high ground clearance, along with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel. It also comes equipped with rider aid features like traction control and cornering ABS.

Powering the KTM 390 Adventure R and 390 Adventure X is the same 399 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This unit is tuned to produce 45 bhp of power and 40 Nm of peak torque. It works in conjunction with a 6-speed gearbox.