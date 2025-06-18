KTM Restructuring Plans Officially Approved, Proceedings Conclude Successfully

In a huge development for the KTM, the Regional Court of Ried im Innkreis has officially confirmed the restructuring plans for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH, and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH. The confirmation comes after the expiration of the mandatory two-week appeal period, marking the formal conclusion of the restructuring process for the three companies. With no appeals filed during the period, the court's decision now stands as final. The respective restructuring administrators will begin the process of disbursing the agreed 30 per cent payout on recognised claims to creditors, as stipulated in the approved plans.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto To Take Control Of KTM; Injects 800 Million Euros To Revive The Brand

Gottfried Neumeister, CEO of Pierer Mobility AG, said, "I am relieved and grateful that we have finally been able to close this difficult chapter. Our focus is now on ramping up production at the end of July and realigning the group. I would like to take this opportunity to express my special thanks, recognition, and appreciation to Dr. Ulla Reisch, one of the best insolvency law experts in our country, who guided us through these three proceedings not only with her expertise but also with her tireless commitment."

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Comparison Review

The successful completion of the proceedings is a significant step in KTM's broader efforts to stabilise its operations and finances amid a challenging economic environment. The restructuring affects multiple key arms of the KTM Group, including its core manufacturing, components, and R&D divisions. This legal resolution brings clarity to KTM's future direction, allowing the company to focus on long-term growth and streamlining across its product portfolio.