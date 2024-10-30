Royal Enfield Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650; Differences Explained

Prices for the Royal Enfield Bear 650 will be announced on November 5, 2024

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is finally out in the open. It is the fifth 650 cc motorcycle from Royal Enfield. The prices will be announced on November 5, 2024 at EICMA and we have all details of the new motorcycle. The Bear 650 is based on the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and not only does it get a slightly different design along with different colour schemes, there are changes in terms of equipment, cycle parts and dimensions as well. So, what are the differences and how the Bear 650 will be positioned, read on to find out.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Design

Both motorcycles, while similar to a large extent, are visibly different. They get different colour schemes. The Bear 650 gets a ribbed single-piece seat, a racing number board on the side, a two-in-one exhaust along with a different and sportier rear fender.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Cycle Parts

The biggest differences between the two motorcycles lies in the cycle parts. The Bear 650 gets 43 mm USD Showa fork with a travel of 130 mm while the Interceptor 650 gets regular Telescopic fork with 110 mm travel. At the rear, the Bear 650 gets Showa dual shock absorbers with 115 mm travel while the shock absorbers on the INT 650 have a travel of 88 mm. Owing to its 'scrambler' nature, the Bear 650 gets spoked rims with a 19-inch wheel up front and a 17-inch wheel at the rear, shod with dual-sport MRF rubber having block patterns. The INT 650 gets 18-inch spoked wheels and alloys with tubeless tyres as an option. Also, the Bear 650 gets a 270 mm rear disc, compared to the 240 mm rear disc on the Interceptor 650.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Engine

Both motorcycles get the same 648 cc parallel-twin motor which is oil and air-cooled with a single-overhead camshaft. The Interceptor and the Bear 650 make the same 47 hp at 7,150 rpm but the Bear makes 56.5 Nm at 5,150 rpm compared to the 52 Nm at 5,150 rpm that the Interceptor 650 makes. Also, the Bear 650 has a smaller rear sprocket along with slightly taller gearing. The 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch stays the same. The other big difference is the two-in-one exhaust on the Bear 650 while the INT 650 gets dual-exhaust ports, in line with the modern classic design theme.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Dimensions & Ergonomics

The Bear 650 has a kerb weight of 216 kg, which is 2 kg less than the Interceptor 650. Also, the Bear 650 has a ground clearance of 184 mm, which is 10 mm more than that of the INT 650. The scrambler has the taller seat, at 830 mm while the modern classic has a seat height of 804 mm. The Bear 650 also has a wider handlebar along with different position for the footpegs.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Equipment

Needless to say, the Bear 650 gets more equipment compared to the Interceptor 650. The Bear 650 gets the same circular TFT console with Google Maps integration, smartphone connectivity, switchable rear ABS and full LED lighting, all of which are missing on the Interceptor 650.

Bear 650 vs Interceptor 650: Positioning

The Royal Enfield Bear 650 is likely to be positioned above all other 650 cc models owing to the fact that it gets significantly more equipment. We expect it to be priced at about Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).