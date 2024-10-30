2024 Diwali Special: Top 7 Motorcycle Launches Of The Year So Far

We list out the top motorcycle launches in India till date

The year till date has been really exciting for two-wheeler enthusiasts, with some delectable launches across segments and on occasion of Diwali. The motorcycling enthusiasts have had a lovely 2024 so far with a variety of launches. So, here's a recap of the top seven motorcycle launches that hit the right notes with the community. For clarity, we have listed only mass-market motorcycle launches in this list. There have been a number of premium and high-performance motorcycle launches in the year as well.

Bajaj Freedom 125

The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the first motorcycle to run on petrol and CNG both. It is a sincere and a brilliant effort from the company to offer a frugal, lightweight and a stylish motorcycle. The 125 cc single-cylinder engine on the Freedom 125 makes 9.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm along with 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The fuel tank can hold two litres of petrol and the CNG tank can hold 2 kg CNG. Now, Bajaj says that the bike can run 130 km on petrol and 204 km on CNG, making for a combined range of 330 odd km. Prices of the Freedom 125 start from Rs. 95,000 and go up to Rs. 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar N125

This year, Bajaj had not one but two 125 cc motorcycle launches. The second one after the Freedom being the Pulsar N125. The 124.58 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine has been tweaked to offer a different riding character, which isn't as sporty as the NS125. The N125 strikes a balance between performance and practicality. The engine makes 12 PS at 8,500 rpm along with having a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Pulsar N125 without Bluetooth is priced at Rs. 94,707 while the model with Bluetooth and ISG is priced at Rs. 98,707 (ex-showroom). With fresh youthful design, a decent set of features, frugal motor and good road presence, the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 will be an automatic consideration for people in the 125 cc motorcycle segment.

Jawa 350

Classic Legends owned Jawa did well to give the Jawa classic a thorough update, with subtle design tweaks, a re-worked engine and much needed refinement. The 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine makes 22.2 bhp and 28.2 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. Dual-channel ABS is standard fitment as well. Its period correct looks and character make it a good choice in the 350 cc modern classic segment.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp To Showcase Four Products At EICMA 2024

Triumph Speed T4

Up next is the Triumph Speed T4. Yes, it is not an all-new model, but the idea behind it and more importantly, the execution, is really good. The engine has the same displacement at 398 cc, but makes 31 hp at 7,000 rpm along with peak torque output of 36 Nm at 5,000 rpm. In comparison, the Speed 400 makes 40 hp and 37.5 Nm. The Speed T4 does the 0-60 kmph sprint in 3.3 seconds, which is just 0.3 seconds less than the Speed 400 and the top speed drops from 145 kmph on the 400 to 135 kmph on the T4. At Rs. 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 offers an affordable and relaxed riding experience and has the goods to knock Royal Enfield off its perch!

Hero Mavrick 440

After the Triumph, we have the Hero Mavrick 440, the company's flagship product which has been derived from the Harley-Davidson X440. It gets the same 440 cc engine which makes 27 hp at 6,000 rpm along with 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The Mavrick is a modern roadster, has a smooth engine, decent features and an attractive price tag, making it a good alternative to other 350-400 cc motorcycles.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield has been on somewhat of a motorcycle launching spree and this year, it launched the Guerrilla 450, the second model to have the Sherpa 450 engine platform. The 452 cc engine is liquid-cooled and makes 40 hp at 8,000 rpm along with 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The Guerrilla too is a cool-looking modern roadster and has some serious performance to boot. A definite conversation starter, it easily makes it to our list of top motorcycle launches this year.

BSA Gold Star 650

And the last motorcycle on the list, the BSA Gold Star 650. Classic Legends not only revived the BSA brand in UK a couple of years ago but launched the Gold Star 650, a 650 cc single-cylindered classic motorcycle, that takes on the well-established RE Interceptor 650. The Gold Star 650 probably gets the biggest single-cylinder engine in India right now, having its origins in the 650 cc Rotax engines used in the BMW Funduros. It makes 45 hp at 6,500 rpm along with 55 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine gets a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. The BSA Gold Star 650 priced between Rs. 2.99 lakh and Rs. 3.35 lakh. The Goldie, as it is popularly called, with its period correct looks, a fun and a punchy engine makes for a nice addition to your garage.

So which motorcycle launch was your favourite so far? Do reach out to us and let us know. And, there are still two full months to go, before 2024 comes to a close. Expect fireworks from the likes of Royal Enfield, KTM and even Hero MotoCorp, with some exciting motorcycle launches at EICMA 2024 and going forward.