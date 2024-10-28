Hero MotoCorp To Unveil 4 Products At EICMA'24: Xtreme 250, Karizma 250 And More

After teasing the upcoming Hero Xpulse 210, the two-wheeler manufacturer has again released a new teaser that reveals its plans to showcase 4 new products at EICMA 2024. The company could take the veils off three new motorcycles, while there could be a new scooter at its pavilion at the auto show. The company teased the Xpulse 210 with an image of a modified avatar of the Xpulse 200. So, if you are also excited to know what all is lined up to break covers at Hero MotoCorp's pavilion at EICMA this year, here's all that we know so far.

Hero Xpulse 210

Sadly, the specs or finer details for the Xpulse 200 remain hidden, but the motorcycle has been spotted a few times on test, donning a camo'ed attire. Also, we know that it will borrow the engine from the Karizma XMR 210. The new single-cylinder will the ADV more peppy and manageable for tight trails with better acceleration and torque delivery.

Hero Xtreme 250

Next, there could be a larger version of the Xtreme. In fact, look at it as a production-spec avatar of the 2.5R Xtunt concept. It is likely to be powered by an all-new 250cc motor. A leaked patent image of the motorcycle further reinforces this speculation. The motorcycle is expected to be christened as Xtreme 250, and it could look more muscular and beefier than any other motorcycle on sale from Hero MotoCorp's stable.

Hero Karizma XMR 250

The third product on the list is an updated version of the Hero Karizma XMR. The new Karizma XMR 210 failed to impress buyers, and therefore, Hero is preparing to give it another shot with a new 250cc single-cylinder engine. The patent image of the motorcycle has also been leaked, and it does feature some subtle styling changes.

Also Read - New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Launch On Nov 11: Here's All About Honda Amaze Rival

New Hero Vida EV

Lastly, a new model under the Vida umbrella will make its way to EICMA'24. Details of the new EV are still undercover. The new Vida EV is expected to be a mass-market-centred product to bring more volumes to the brand.