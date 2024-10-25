New Maruti Suzuki Dzire To Launch On Nov 11: Here's All About Honda Amaze Rival

Maruti Suzuki introduced the 4th-gen model of its highly-desirable hatchback - the Swift, in the country this year. The new-gen Swift's arrival means that an all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also on its way to the showroom floors. Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch the 2024 Dzire in India post-festive season on November 11. Once launched the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to chart a similar success curve as its hatchback counterpart. However, it will continue to rival the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Tata Tigor. But what all will be new on the Dzire? Here's all that we know about it so far.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Fresh Design

The pictures of the upcoming 4th-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire have leaked online, and they give a rather clear perspective of its design. Firstly, it is a big departure from the iconic Swift theme. In fact, it looks nothing like what the Dzire or Swift have looked like since inception. The front fascia gets a wide grille and slender full-LED headlamps. Moreover, the bonnet seems long and flat, while it gets multi-spoke alloy wheels. The rear section too is completely new, as opposed to the outgoing model.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Cabin & Features

While the wheelbase of the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire is expected to remain identical to the outgoing model, it may offer more space with the rear bench pushed slightly backwards. Our dealer-level sources have confirmed that it will come with a dual-tone interior with beige highlights. The feature list, nonetheless, will not be much different from the new-gen Swift that is currently on sale. As a standard fitment, it will get power windows, centre locking, 6 airbags, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger and more.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Engine & Gearbox

Under the hood, the updated Dzire will have the new Z-Series 1.2L 3-pot petrol motor. It will come with a peak power and torque output of 81.58 Hp and 112 Nm, respectively. There will be two transmission choices - 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Furthermore, the Dzire in all likelihood will be offered with the option of a factory-fitted CNG kit.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Prices

Currently, the Dzire is priced from Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The updated model is expected to be priced from Rs 6.99 lakh, ex-showroom. There could be a total of 5 variants - LXI, VXI, VXI(O), ZXI, and ZXI+.