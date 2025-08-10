Maruti Suzuki Enhances Safety With Advanced Features Across Nexa And Arena Lineup

Maruti Suzuki has enhanced the safety features in its cars with the addition of multiple advanced features across its model lineup under its new Nexa Safety Shield and Arena Safety Shield initiatives. The update arrives as the Indian manufacturer marks the 10th anniversary of its Nexa retail channels. It is to be noted that the chain of dealerships was launched back in 2015 to offer consumers a premium automotive retail experience.

The Safety Shield offerings in Nexa and Arena come equipped with features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking aids, three-point ELR seat belts with reminders, ISOFIX child safety anchorages, and protection for pedestrians. Additionally, the company promotes road safety through educational initiatives, support for law enforcement, and emergency care programs.

Maruti Suzuki has made safety accessible in India over the years by incorporating features like ESC and six airbags across a wide range of vehicles, from basic hatchbacks to high-end SUVs. Recent advancements include a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold in the new Invicto, front parking assistance, and the introduction of Level 2 ADAS in the eVITARA.

The company runs a cutting-edge research and development facility in Rohtak, built at a cost of Rs 3,800 crore, where every model undergoes over 50 crash tests, which include the controlled collision of about 30 vehicles prior to their release.

Its reputation for safety was enhanced when the all-new Dzire became the first sedan in India to earn a 5-star rating from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP), while the Baleno achieved a 4-star rating.

Speaking about the Nexa & Arena Safety Shield, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) said, "Safety has always been a strategic priority for the Company. In FY 2024-25, the Company made significant strides in enhancing vehicle safety, well ahead of mandated regulatory timelines. Taking a big leap in safety, the Company made advanced features like Electronic Stability Program (ESP) standard across all its models and six airbags were introduced as standard in 14 models."