Maruti Suzuki Celebrates 10 Years Of Nexa, Launches Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced the Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition. This version of the SUV commemorates 10 years of the NEXA retail channel. This iteration of the SUV comes with special aesthetic upgrades in the form of an exclusive matte black colour wrap and is offered with the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant.

The Phantom Blaq Edition enhances the Grand Vitara's current design with a sleek matte black exterior finish designed to improve its presence on the road. The SUV maintains the luxe all-black interior found in the standard Grand Vitara, showcasing perforated faux leather seating and accents in champagne gold.

This edition features a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Other highlights include a Clarion sound system, a 360-degree camera, a Head-Up Display, a wireless charging dock, and Suzuki Connect for remote access capabilities.

In terms of safety, it comes equipped with the NEXA Safety Shield package, which includes six airbags, an Electronic Stability Program, Anti-lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Hill Hold Control, reverse parking sensors, and three-point seat belts with reminders.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, "As we celebrate a decade of NEXA, the Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ Edition reflects our ongoing commitment to inspire customers with specially curated innovations. This Limited Edition captures the essence of indulgence, offering an SUV that not only performs exceptionally but also aligns perfectly with the refined lifestyles of our discerning buyers."

Banerjee added, "Since its debut, the Grand Vitara has garnered an exceptional response, achieving the milestone of 300,000 sales in just 32 months, setting a new benchmark in the mid-size SUV segment in India. This success is driven by its versatile powertrain portfolio, offering customers the choice of Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, and S-CNG powertrain options, catering to diverse customer needs. The exclusive new Grand Vitara PHANTOM BLAQ is set to elevate its desirability further."