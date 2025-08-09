MS Dhoni Teases Citroen C3X Ahead Of Launch: Watch

Citroen India has released a new teaser for the latest iteration of the Basalt coupe SUV, which is to be called the C3X. The new video released by the French automaker features its brand ambassador, MS Dhoni. Furthermore, it is an indicator of the brand's shift from a value-first approach to a more feature-led proposition. While the teaser keeps most of the details of the upcoming models a secret, it does reveal a few details. Here we take a look at all the details.

Getting into the details, the teaser reveals a few design details of the upcoming car. Specifically, these details show the elements that differentiate it from the Basalt. Meanwhile, it gets the familiar silhouette that we have seen on the brand's coupe SUV. To add even more familiarity, it gets the same red and black paint scheme.

Also Read: Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma Brings Home Second Lamborghini Urus

The upcoming model comes with upgraded LED DRLs with a sharper design. A similar approach has been followed for the rear end of the vehicle to improve its aesthetic appeal. Furthermore, the car now gets a more prominent badge.

The vehicle will still utilize the Common Modular Platform (CMP) that is shared across Citroen's lineup in India, but early indications suggest a better fit and finish as part of the offering. Although Citroen has not yet disclosed the technical specifications, it is generally anticipated that the C3X will retain the Basalt's 1.2-litre petrol engines, which come in naturally aspirated (82bhp) and turbocharged (110bhp) variants. A more notable change is expected to occur in the transmission options.

Meanwhile, Citroen India has introduced the strategic initiative "Citroen 2.0 - Shift Into the New." This new strategy aims to enhance product attractiveness, expand market reach, and strengthen local connections. The company is further investing in both internal combustion engine and electric platforms, adding to the Rs. 5,300 crore already allocated to research and development, localization, and manufacturing initiatives.