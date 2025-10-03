Citroen Aircross X Launched In India At Rs 8.29 Lakh; Gets More Features

Citroen India has launched the Aircross X in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the third model that the French automaker has launched under its Citroen 2.0 “Shift Into the New” strategy, following the C3X and the Basalt X in the Indian market. With the 'X' suffix, the SUV gets some major interior changes along with additions in the feature list aimed at improving its appeal for consumers.

While the outside changes are limited to the addition of a new Deep Forest Green colour and 'X' in the Aircross lettering present on the tailgate, the brand has made multiple changes on the inside. The SUV now gets soft-touch leatherette wrapping on the instrument panel and door bolsters. On the tech side of tech, the brand has added a bezel-less 10.25-inch infotainment display and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster. To go with all of this, there are gold accents on certain elements.

The upgrades in the cabin can be further seen in the form of a redesigned gear lever, ventilated leatherette seats, and diffused ambient lighting & Footwell Lighting. All of this is complemented by a deep brown interior theme aimed at offering a premium feel.

In terms of features, the Citroen Aircross X has gained a passive entry & push start button, cruise control, speed limiter, Auto IRVM, LED Projector Fog Lamps, ventilated seats, and a 360-degree camera with satellite view. The brand has also added CARA AI to the SUV, which was introduced with the Basalt X.

With a five-star BNCAP safety rating, the SUV gets multiple features like high-strength body structure for better crash protection, six airbags, ESP, Hill hold, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and overall consisting of more than 40 Active & passive safety features.

Citroen Aircross X Variant-Wise Prices

Variants/Powertrain PURETECH 82 MT

1.2P NA PURETECH 110 MT

1.2P TURBO PURETECH 110 AT

1.2P TURBO Number of Seats 5 7 7 YOU 829,000 - - PLUS 977,000 1,137,000 - MAX* - 1,234,500 1,349,100

The powertrain of the Citroen Aircross X is identical to that of the standard variant of the SUV, featuring an 82hp 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual transmission. In contrast, the higher trims of the Aircross X continue to offer the 110hp 1.2-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The option of CNG is available as a retrofitted accessory.