Citroen India Records Three-Fold Sales Increase In Q4 2025

Citroen India recorded a threefold increase in sales during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025 compared to the previous quarter, supported by its Citroen 2.0 "Shift Into The New" strategy. Introduced in August 2025, this roadmap aims to strengthen localisation, expand the brand's nationwide footprint, and improve overall customer experience.

The Citroen 2.0 plan represents the company's renewed approach to the Indian market through deeper localisation, wider reach of dealerships and service centres, and improved product and ownership experiences. The company said these initiatives have started to yield measurable results, contributing to a stronger sales performance in the final quarter of the year.

Shailesh Hazela, CEO and Managing Director of Stellantis India, said that the new approach has created a sustainable growth path for the brand. "Citroen 2.0 - 'Shift Into The New' strategy is leading the steady growth in India. With sharp focus on localisation, enhancing India-first product interventions, and expanding customer accessibility, we have created a strong and sustainable growth path," he said. Hazela added that Citroen delivered three-times higher sales in Q4 versus Q3 2025, while also contributing significantly to Stellantis India's 18.8 percent export growth for the year.

In 2025, Citroen upgraded its model lineup with products such as the C3 Dark Edition, C3 Aircross, C3X, Basalt, and Aircross X. The new Basalt X introduced the company's in-car assistant, CARA, which provides integrated functions such as music control, navigation, hands-free calling, weather updates, reminders, web search, and flight tracking.

Alongside new products, the French automaker formed strategic partnerships in 2025 with HDFC Bank, IndusInd General Insurance, and Sundaram Finance to offer flexible financing, digital loan processing, and insurance options. The company also collaborated with mobility providers to integrate electric vehicles into urban transport fleets, reflecting its commitment to sustainable mobility solutions.

Exports remained an essential part of the brand's growth strategy, with vehicle exports rising 18.8 percent in 2025, primarily driven by demand from Africa and ASEAN markets. The company confirmed that the Basalt model is scheduled to begin exports in 2026, positioning India as a key manufacturing and export hub within Citroen's global operations.

Looking ahead, Citroen India plans to continue focusing on localised product development, expanding its retail and service network, scaling exports, and advancing its electric vehicle offerings to strengthen its presence in the Indian market.