2026 Citroen Basalt Vision Debuts In Brazil With Sporty Design

Citroen has unveiled the Basalt Vision Concept at the 2025 Sao Paulo Motor Show with a sporty makeover. It brings a design very similar to the original Basalt Vision, which was unveiled by the brand in 2024. It gets a similar yellow shade but with enhancements, making it look sportier compared to the previous iteration. This concept might also be a hint at a sporty version of the Basalt, which might be launched in the future.

The special edition model features unique styling updates to set it apart from the standard version. It sports VISION badges on the front fenders, darkened skid plates, and contrasting chevrons, along with a revised rear fascia highlighted by a darker connecting tail-lamp strip. The aggressive new bumper design integrates dual chrome exhaust outlets, adding a sportier touch. Completing the look are 18-inch chrome-finished alloy wheels, gloss black body cladding, door protectors, and unique decals inspired by the brand's signature double-chevron motif.

Although Citroen has not revealed the interior details of the Vision concept, the exterior features suggest that the brand may be considering a more upscale, performance-oriented iteration of the Basalt for the future, potentially positioned above the existing production models. Given that Citroen has previously followed a similar pattern in India, showcasing the Basalt Vision concept before the launch of the production Basalt, it seems likely that this upgraded Vision hints at an upcoming, sportier variant of the Basalt in the future.

Recently, Citroen introduced the Basalt X in India, which features distinct styling and enhanced interiors compared to its 2024 model. This variant offers a choice between a 1.2 NA petrol engine or a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine. The NA petrol version is available solely with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo version can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.