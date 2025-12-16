MG Hector Facelift Launched: 5 SUVs To Consider In Same Price

JSW MG Motor India has launched the Hector facelift in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the price of the most expensive variant of the SUV is yet to be revealed. As of now, the most expensive variant (Hector Plus Savvy Pro CVT) is priced at Rs 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Within the same price range, the Indian market has multiple SUVs on offer. Here we have a list of such SUVs that can be considered within the same budget.

Before we begin with the list, it is worth noting that the MG Hector facelift brings major changes over the previous version in terms of design, interior, and features. Powertrain options include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine, which produces 143 hp and 250 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT. Additionally, the diesel lineup is expected to include a 2.0-litre mill producing 170hp and 350Nm. It will come paired with a manual transmission, while the presence of an automatic transmission is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Bookings Begin In India: Check Price, Features, Specs, And More

Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra has been recently launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Being the latest model of the brand, it comes packed with the latest features focused on improving convenience and safety, including a three-screen setup. All of this is supported by a modern design with an upright stance.

Under the hood, the SUV offers a choice of a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, there is a naturally aspirated variant that generates 106 hp and 145 Nm of torque, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel version of the Sierra is equipped with the reliable 1.5-litre engine, which produces 118 hp and provides options for both a 6-speed manual (260 Nm) and a 6-speed automatic (280 Nm) transmission.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta has proved its worth in the Indian market with its sales numbers and popularity among consumers. It is known for offering a balanced mix of features with ease of driving. The qualities of the SUV are supported by a competitive starting price of Rs 10.72 lakh (ex-showroom). To support its sales further, and in an attempt to keep things fresh, the brand keeps on introducing new editions of the vehicle.

The powertrain options on the current version include a 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol; a 160hp, 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol; and a 116hp, 1.5-litre diesel. The list of transmission options includes MT, AT, DCT & IVT.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris is among the new entrants in the segment and is sold at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV, being the latest in the lineup, offers a lucrative pack of features and is sold via the Arena outlet of the brand. It is also among the safest cars in the brand's lineup, with a five-star safety rating from GNCAP and BNCAP ratings. To make the deal sweeter, it is the only option on the list with the option of a hybrid powertrain.

The Victoris uses the engine lineup from the Maruti Grand Vitara, providing three options: a 103hp 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol, a 116hp 1.5-litre strong hybrid, and an 89hp 1.5-litre petrol-CNG. Transmission options consist of a 5-speed manual for the CNG, an e-CVT for the strong hybrid, and either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic for the mild hybrid. The highest-spec mild-hybrid automatic variants are also equipped with an all-wheel-drive system.

Kia Seltos

The new generation Kia Seltos has been recently unveiled in the Indian market. This iteration of the SUV comes with major changes in design, features, interiors, and dimensions, all aimed at improving the comfort of occupants. With this update, the South Korean automaker aims to build on the popularity of the previous generation in the country. While prices are yet to be announced, the model is expected to be within the same budget. Most likely, the prices will start around Rs 12 lakh.

The new Kia Seltos offers a choice of two petrol engines along with a diesel engine. It retains the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 111 hp and 114 Nm of torque, the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 114 hp and 253 Nm of torque, and a diesel engine that produces 114 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The available transmission options include manual transmission (MT), intelligent variable transmission (iVT), dual-clutch transmission (DCT), and automatic transmission (AT).

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 7XO To Get XEV 9S Like Triple-Screen Setup- More Features Confirmed!

Tata Harrier

The Tata Harrier is an option for people who want an SUV with a good road presence. The model has been on sale in the country for quite some time and comes at a starting price of Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom). It is currently sold with a 2.0-litre diesel engine that generates 167 hp and 350 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with either an MT or an AT. The brand also has plans to launch a turbo petrol version of the SUV in the Indian market. This will likely be a 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder, direct-injection turbo petrol engine that generates 170 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque.