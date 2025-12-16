Tata Sierra Bookings Begin In India: Check Price, Features, Specs, And More

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles launched the Sierra SUV in the Indian market in November 2025. While the starting price of the SUV, i.e., Rs 11.49 (ex-showroom), was announced at the time of the launch, the prices of the rest of the variants were announced recently. Now that the automaker has revealed the prices of the vehicle, it has started taking bookings for it. Here we have all the details of the vehicle.

Tata Sierra: Design

The Tata Sierra's design is characterized by a boxy shape, drawing from its earlier model while including various modern features. This SUV brings an upright stance with a significant amount of gloss-black accents linking the LED headlights and daytime running lights to the brand logo and the "Sierra" label. Moreover, it is further accentuated by a skid plate and dual fog lights seamlessly incorporated into the front bumper.

Tata Sierra: Full Price List

Variant 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 6-speed manual 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed manual 6-speed AT 6-speed manual 6-speed AT Smart+ Rs 11.49 lakh — — Rs 12.99 lakh — — — Pure Rs 12.99 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh — Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh — — Pure+ Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh — — Adventure Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 16.79 lakh — Rs 16.49 lakh — — — Adventure+ Rs 15.99 lakh — Rs 17.99 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh — — Accomplished Rs 17.99 lakh — Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh — — Accomplished+ — — Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh Rs 21.29 lakh — —

Tata Sierra: Interior, Features

Inside, the Tata Sierra presents a premium interior highlighted by three dashboard displays-one dedicated to the driver and two for infotainment, allowing for smooth content sharing. It retains the four-spoke steering wheel seen in the Tata Curvv, which includes an illuminated Tata emblem and touch-sensitive controls, along with a 12-speaker JBL audio system, the segment's first SonicShaft soundbar, dual-zone climate control, the largest panoramic sunroof available in India, a wireless charging dock, rear sunshades, and ventilated, powered front seats, among other features. To enhance comfort, the Sierra includes soft-touch materials throughout the interior and a floating armrest that adds a modern and luxurious touch.

Tata Sierra: Safety Features

In terms of safety, the Tata Sierra is equipped with a Level 2 ADAS suite that includes an electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, dual blind spot monitoring, and an electronic stability program (ESP) with 21 functions, among other capabilities. Additionally, it comes fitted with essential safety features such as six airbags, seatbelt anchor pretensioners, Isofix child safety tethers, and 3-point ELR seat belts for all passengers, among other safety measures.

Tata Sierra: Powertrain

The petrol variant of the Sierra boasts Tata's brand-new 1.5-litre 4-cylinder direct-injection turbocharged engine, producing 160 hp and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission sourced from AISIN. Additionally, there is a naturally aspirated option generating 106 hp and 145 Nm of torque (which utilizes an Atkinson cycle for improved efficiency), available with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The diesel version of the Sierra features the established 1.5-litre engine producing 118 hp, offering both 6-speed manual (260 Nm) and 6-speed automatic (280 Nm) transmission choices.