Tata Sierra Vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris - Who Wins the Banana Test? Watch Video

Tata Motors recently launched the Sierra SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Reviving the legendary nameplate with modern features, the new Sierra comes packed with advanced features and technology aimed at today's buyers. Safety has been a key focus, with the SUV equipped with multiple protective systems. During its launch, Tata also showcased a vehicle-to-vehicle crash test, underscoring the Sierra's strong safety credentials and reinforcing its position as a future-ready, family-oriented SUV.

The Tata Sierra SUV comes loaded with several features, including an electrically operated tailgate equipped with an anti-pinch function. While this system is designed to enhance convenience and safety, some online videos have highlighted instances where it appeared to malfunction. Adding a humorous twist, a Maruti Arena dealer recently shared a reel comparing the Sierra's anti-pinch setup with that of the Victoris, sparking light-hearted banter around the feature's reliability and real-world performance.

A video shared by Avanish Auto Maruti Suzuki has quickly caught attention online. It begins with a clip from a reel where a vlogger tests the Tata Sierra's electric tailgate by placing a banana between the boot and the closing gate. Instead of stopping, the tailgate continues to shut, crushing the banana completely.

To highlight the difference, the Maruti dealer then conducts the same experiment with the Maruti Victoris, which also features an electric tailgate and anti-pinch function. In this demonstration, the gate halts the moment it touches the banana and promptly reopens, showcasing the effectiveness of the Victoris' safety system.

However, it must be noted that the anti-pinch feature is calibrated differently by each manufacturer, meaning sensitivity levels vary across models. In certain vehicles, the system reacts almost instantly when it senses an obstruction, halting the gate immediately. The effectiveness of this response also depends on the density of the object placed between the boot and the closing gate, which influences how quickly the mechanism detects resistance and responds.

Both SUVs have recently been launched in India, positioned directly against each other in the market. The Tata Sierra comes with a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range extending up to Rs 21.29 lakh. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is priced more aggressively, beginning at Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and topping out at Rs 19.99 lakh. With overlapping segments and competitive pricing, the two models are set to rival one another closely.