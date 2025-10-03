Tata Motors Trumps Hyundai, Mahindra In Sept'25 Sales, Secures Second Spot

Tata Motors became the second-best-selling carmaker in the Indian market in September 2025. Racing past Mahindra and Hyundai, the automaker has registered strong sales in the SUV and electric vehicle segment. Furthermore, the Indian manufacturer also widened its gap with JSW MG Motor India in the EV segment.

According to data from the Vahan portal provided by the government, Tata has moved up from fourth place last year to second, now trailing only market leader Maruti Suzuki. The performance in September signifies a return to the second spot after briefly holding it in March of this year.

In September, Tata recorded 40,594 vehicle sales, reflecting a 28 percent increase compared to 31,581 units sold in the same month last year. Hyundai has dropped to fourth place with 35,443 registrations, declining from 37,666, while Mahindra increased its sales to 37,015 units but remained in third place. Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the market with 122,278 vehicles registered, up from 113,560.

Hyundai's slip to fourth is an indication of lower demand for its Creta and Venue models, while its premium electric vehicles, such as the Ioniq 5 and Creta EV, continue to cater to a niche market. Mahindra maintained its third-place ranking with popular models, including the Scorpio-N, Bolero, XUV700, and Thar, although its mass-market electric vehicles are not expected until 2026.

The Tata Nexon SUV drove record sales, achieving its highest monthly sales ever for any Tata model with over 22,500 units sold. The mid-size SUV models, the Harrier and Safari, also sustained strong performance, reaching their highest combined sales figures to date.

In the realm of green mobility, electric vehicle sales nearly doubled, experiencing a 96 percent year-over-year increase to 9,191 units. Likewise, CNG vehicle sales reached a record high of over 17,800 units, showcasing a growth of more than 105 percent compared to Q2 FY25.