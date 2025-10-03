Maruti Suzuki Victoris Gets 25,000 Bookings; Deliveries Begin

Maruti Suzuki launched the Victoris last month in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Since its launch, the SUV seems to have gained the attention of consumers, which is now reflected in its bookings. Based on the announcement, the new model has received 25,000 bookings already in the INdian market and trails a waiting period of up to 10 weeks. To reduce the waiting periods, the brand has initiated the delivery process, and the SUV has already started reaching consumers via Arena dealerships.

Maruti Suzuki has initiated the deliveries of the Victoris at a time when the sales in the auto industry have received a significant boost because of reforms in the GST rates. The momentum is further supplemented by the increased demand during the festive season. All of this might work in favour of Victoris, giving it a significant presence against rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and others in the market.

To make things turn in its favour, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris comes packed with features. It gets a 10.1-inch Smartplay Pro-X touchscreen infotainment unit, paired to an 8-speaker Infinity sound system with 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos surround sound. Another display on the dashboard is a 10.25-inch instrument cluster - a first for any Maruti Suzuki car so far. The Hyundai Creta rival further gets a 64-colour ambient lighting and a PM2.5 air filter.

Moreover, the feature list includes a hands-free gesture-controlled powered tailgate, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, ventilated front seats, a wireless smartphone charger, a tire pressure monitoring system, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and more.

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris uses powertrain and drivetrain options from the Grand Vitara. There are two powertrain options available - a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L strong-hybrid system.

The 1.5L NA petrol engine produces 103 HP alongside a maximum torque of 139 Nm. It offers two transmission options: a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Additionally, it includes the option of a factory-installed CNG kit. Maruti Suzuki is also providing an AWD configuration paired with the automatic transmission. The 1.5L strong-hybrid system, which comes directly from the Grand Vitara, generates 92.5 HP and 122 Nm of torque. It is linked to an e-CVT gearbox.