Kia India September Sales Up 15.8 Percent MoM, Slip 3.5 Percent YoY

Kia India, the Indian arm of the South Korean giant, has announced its sales numbers for September 2025, reporting mixed performance. Based on the brand's announcement, there has been significant growth in month-on-month sales numbers, while the yearly numbers have seen a dip.



The Korean automaker's figures from September show a strong increase of 15.8 percent compared to the 19,608 units sold in August 2025, reflecting a regain in momentum as the festive season draws near. Nonetheless, in comparison to September 2024's 23,523 units, the company experienced a 3.5 percent decline year-on-year, highlighting the competitive challenges in India's dynamic automotive sector.

The month-on-month increase of more than 3,000 units showcases Kia's capability to take advantage of favorable market circumstances, especially the recent GST reforms and seasonal purchasing trends during this crucial festive time.

Kia India credits a significant part of September's growth to GST reforms that have streamlined taxation and improved affordability for vehicle buyers. Along with the start of India's festive season, these elements have bolstered customer sentiment across the company's wide range of products.