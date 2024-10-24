Upcoming Hero XPulse 210 Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Unveil, But There's A Catch

Let's start with the fact that motorcycles aren't allowed on access-controlled expressways in India, and the older highways aren't in their best condition. Thus, making ADVs the finest category of two-wheelers for Indian riding conditions. Hero MotoCorp - the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, has been selling its dual-sport motorcycle - Xpulse 200, for the last few years. The brand is now ready to unveil the updated Hero Xpulse 210. A new teaser for the motorcycle has also been released, but as we said, there's a catch.

The new teaser from Hero MotoCorp hints at the launch of an all-new Xpulse 210, with a caption reading as "The future of adventure awaits you at EICMA'24. Watch it take shape."

In the teaser image, the company has used an image of a motorcycle headlight that has extremely close resemblance to the existing Xpulse 200. Upon some scrolling through the internet, we found something interesting. Hero MotoCorp has taken the image from an aftermarket accessory vendor - Hyperrider. This interestingly isn't the first time that an OEM has used an image of an existing product as in the teaser.

Talking of the upcoming 2025 Hero Xpulse 210 has been under development for the last few years. It has been snapped donning a camo during testing runs at various locations across the country, including Ladakh. This time around, the motorcycle will come with a new power plant with a slight bump in power and torque. It could also feature a 6-speed gearbox. For the finer details, we will have to wait for the motorcycle to be showcased at EICMA this year.