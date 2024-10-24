Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Spotted In Europe Ahead Of Global Debut

The Royal Enfield electric motorcycle has been spotted in Barcelona

The first ever electric Royal Enfield motorcycle will make its global debut on October 4, 2024 and as is the case with most upcoming motorcycles from the brand, this too has been spotted undisguised, being ridden in Barcelona. Now, the model that was clicked, seems almost production ready. The first thing that you notice is the fact that the EV gets a retro-design, with Royal Enfield sticking to its forte. You see the round LED headlight along with girder forks up front, a piece of equipment that hasn't been used in two-wheelers for a while now.

What is interesting is the fact that the overall design and presence of the RE electric bike is diminutive, unlike their petrol-powered motorcycles. Something that is confirmed by the thin tyres on the bike. This can only mean that RE wants this motorcycle to be an urban modern classic electric motorcycle with decent range, that can take on the current crop of electric two-wheelers in the market. The seat height seems to be low, and the rider triangle seems to be comfy and apt for daily commuting.

Other details that can be seen are the round mirrors and footpegs for a pillion, which means that there will be an optional pillion seat, because this particular model gives it a miss. Then you also see the round display, which could be the same as the ones seen on Himalayan and Guerrilla 450.

We expect the Royal Enfield's EV to have a fixed battery, with a range of up to 100-150 km. Expect the motorcycle to have decent power and torque output. India too has a few electric motorcycles on sale such as the Revolt RV 400, Matter Aera 5000, Oben Rorr, Ola Roadster, Raptee T30, Tork Kratos and so on.

Source: MotorcycleNews