Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 Design Leaked; India Launch In November 2024

The Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will make its official debut at EICMA 2024

It is no secret that the one of the next launches from Royal Enfield will be the Interceptor Bear 650, a scrambler based on the Interceptor 650 roadster. And barely weeks before its official reveal at EICMA 2024, the motorcycle has been fully revealed with all the details, in what seems to be a company presentation. The motorcycle does look good and stays true to the scrambler design. Now, it will have the same 648 cc parallel-twin engine which is oil/air-cooled and is likely to have the same power and torque output which is 47 bhp and 52.3 Nm.

The engine will be paired to a 6-speed gearbox and instead of the twin exhausts on the Interceptor 650, the Bear 650 will have a two-in-one exhaust. Expect RE to tweak the ratios of the gearbox to offer more torque at the bottom end and mid-range.

In terms of distinguishing features, the images reveal that the Bear 650 will have a different seat and grab-rail along with a number badge on the side, which is a trademark scrambler design element and has Interceptor Bear 650 written on it. From the photos, the handlebar seems to be the same as that of the Interceptor and what we suspect, increased suspension travel with USD fork up front, which will distinguish it as a scrambler, from the roadster that the Interceptor 650 is. What we also see is the motorcycle gets dual-sport tyres with spoked rims - an 18-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit at the rear.

The image also shows that the motorcycle gets a circular instrument console, which may or may not be a TFT, depending on the variant and we expect it to get switchable ABS, similar to what the Himalayan 450 offers. Royal Enfield is likely to position it above the Interceptor and Continental GT 650, which means an asking price of about Rs. 3.4 to 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will make its official debut at EICMA 2024 and will

Source: Grippedia YouTube